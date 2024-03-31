One dead after northeast Charlotte shooting on Easter: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person lost their life Sunday afternoon after a shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officials first reported the incident around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, Easter.

Officers were called to the 9600 block of University City Boulevard for reports of a shooting. One person was pronounced dead by the Mecklenburg EMS agency (MEDIC).

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.