One dead after northeast Charlotte shooting on Easter: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person lost their life Sunday afternoon after a shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).
Officials first reported the incident around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, Easter.
Officers were called to the 9600 block of University City Boulevard for reports of a shooting. One person was pronounced dead by the Mecklenburg EMS agency (MEDIC).
Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or if anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
