One dead in north Minneapolis shooting

One person is dead following a late afternoon shooting Thursday in north Minneapolis.

Witnesses and law enforcement sources confirmed the shooting, believed to be a drive-by which occurred at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 39th and Sheridan avenues N., one block north of Dowling Avenue.

The victim's body remained on the scene surrounded by witnesses and distraught family members. Police were expected to release more details Thursday night.

