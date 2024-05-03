One dead from north Charlotte shooting: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead from a shooting in a north Charlotte neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Medic officials, the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. May 2 in the 5100 block of Hoover Drive, off of Nevin Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

There is no information on any suspects or charges at the time for the homicide investigation.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.