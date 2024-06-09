One dead in late-night Lehigh Acres crash; fellow pedestrian seriously injured

A Lehigh Acres man trying to cross Lee Boulevard just after midnight Sunday died when hit by a car, his companion in serious condition, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers said a 22-year-old Fort Myers man was driving a car west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Zelda about 12:10 a.m.

The car hit a pair attempting to cross Lee, killing a 38-year-old man and seriously injuring a 37-year-old Lehigh Acres woman.

The driver and a 25-year-old male passenger weren't injured, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man dies, female seriously injured in crash on Lee Blvd.