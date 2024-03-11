One dead, multiple injured following a shooting in front of CVS in Shreveport Sunday

Shreveport Police Department released information on the shooting that injured multiple people and killed one Sunday evening outside of a CVS Pharmacy.

According to police, at approximately 9:25 p.m. March 10, an incident occurred at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

Moments later police were dispatched and upon arrival discovered four gunshot victims.

All four victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. According to police, one victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

Shreveport Police Department has initiated an investigation into this incident and is asking anyone with information on this heinous crime to come forward.

Shreveport Police Department wrote in a press release, "Any details, regardless of how insignificant they may seem, could prove invaluable in apprehending those responsible and bringing them to justice."

If you have any information relating to this crime, contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.

