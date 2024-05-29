One dead, multiple injured after fatal vehicle crash in South Jersey

A fatal crash has shut down The White Horse Pike in South Jersey on Wednesday.

Multiple Utility workers employed by New Jersey American Water were struck in the three-vehicle crash, which was reported around 10 a.m., and one worker was killed, according to CBS News.

"Four New Jersey American Water employees were installing a meter pit when a third-party vehicle entered the work area, causing an accident on the work site," NJ American Water spokesperson Denise Venuti Free told the Courier-Post.

The crash occurred near the intersection of the White Horse Pike and Ashland Avenue, according to the news outlet, and the portion of the pike between Warwick and Evesham Roads is expected to be shut down for several hours as police investigate.

According to KYW News Radio, law enforcement officials said an elderly driver crashed into the utility work site in Magnolia. The radio station also reported that five, not four workers were impacted.

CBS News reported that the driver had minor injuries and the other two drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

This is a developing story and will be developed.

