One dead, multiple injured after bus carrying 24 people crashes in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said its at the scene of a single bus crash that left one dead and others injured Sunday morning.

Police said that just after 6:00 am, they responded to the scene of a single vehicle bus crash on I-95.

MSP said a bus with 24 people was traveling north on I-95 when for reasons still not known lost control and struck a guardrail.

One person died at the scene and multiple were sent to the hospital.

Police said all northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 77 are closed for investigation.

Drivers are being urged to plan alternate routes while officers continue to investigate the crash.

