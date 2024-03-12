One dead after motorcycle crash near I-635, I-35 in Johnson County

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Monday night in Johnson County.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on northbound I-35, near I-635 in Overland Park.

According to Johnson County MED-ACT, the driver of a motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash and the incident is still under investigation.

