One dead after motorcycle crash in Clay County

LIBERTY, Mo. — One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Clay County on Saturday evening.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injury crash around 8:50 p.m. in the 21000 block of east State Route H, just east of Liberty.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

Officers located a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that had left the roadway and overturned.

They performed CPR on the motorcyclist before an ambulance crew arrived and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old Steven Hoyes of Liberty.

Investigations indicate alcohol impairment was likely a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.