MS Coast Seabee dies in crash with tanker truck in Harrison County, coroner says

A Seabee stationed on the Mississippi Coast died Wednesday morning in a crash in Harrison County, coroner Brian Switzer said.

Chandler Bean, 27, was killed when a commercial tanker truck turned and collided with his motorcycle, Switzer said.

Bean was from Michigan but lived in Gulfport and was stationed at the United States’ Naval Construction Battalions, or Seabee, base on the Coast, Switzer said.

The crash occurred 8 a.m. Wednesday. Bean was traveling north on Canal Road when a truck hauling water pulled in front of him, Switzer said. Bean struck the side of the truck just north of Interstate 10 near an Exxon gas station, Switzer and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said. He died at the scene.

Harrison County Deputy Hanna Hendry said the crash closed southbound lanes early Wednesday.

The Seabees are a part of the Navy that completes construction and engineering projects around the world.

This is a developing story and will be updated.