One dead in morning crash in Blooming Prairie

Jun. 20—An Austin man has been killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Blooming Prairie Thursday morning just before noon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 57-year-old, who has not been identified, was killed when the Honda motorcycle he was riding collided with a Saturn L300 driven by Mya Anne Gaul, 21, of Montgomery, Minnesota.

There was no indication exactly how the accident occurred, but both were traveling northbound when the collision occurred on Highway 218 at the intersection with Highway 30.

More information on the man will be released Friday morning.

Nobody in the car was injured, which included two other passengers.

The Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance responded.