One dead in KCMO after crash, police chase near 31st and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died in Kansas City after a crash near 31st and Wabash on Saturday afternoon.

Investigations revealed that the Independence Police Department was in pursuit of a white Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck.

The pursuit entered the city limits of Kansas City and traveled westbound on 31st Street. The Chevrolet struck a black Audi Q5 near 31st and Wabash that was traveling eastbound on 31st Street.

After hitting the Audi, the Chevy struck a red Kia Sportage that was traveling westbound on 31st Street.

The Chevrolet then went off the roadway to the left, going up over the sidewalk, through a wrought iron fence, up a grassy embankment and hit a large tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and rear seat passenger of the Kia were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

There were no officers from the Kansas City Police Department directly involved in the pursuit. Investigations are ongoing.

