One dead in KCMO after crash near 63rd & Hardesty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a crash in Kansas City Saturday evening near 63rd St. and Hardesty.

Investigations revealed that a silver Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on 63rd Street at a high rate of speed.

KCPD investigating after shots fired near the Country Club Plaza

The Chevrolet failed to negotiate the curve in the road and traveled off the road to the right before hitting a concrete drainage culvert and overturning.

The unrestrained driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.