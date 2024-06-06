One dead after Interstate 10 crash near D’Iberville, Harrison County coroner says

One person died Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near D’Iberville, Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer said.

Authorities have not identified the victim and are still trying to notify next of kin, he said.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. near the D’Iberville exit at the 47 mile marker, Switzer said.

A person in the other car sustained non life-threatening injuries, he said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays in the westbound lanes.

Law enforcement is near the exit directing traffic, and the agency asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.