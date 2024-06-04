One dead after hit and run, shooting in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A driver died on Monday evening after being shot following a hit and run, according to officials with Clearfield City.

Two vehicles were involved in a hit and run near Industrial Parkway in Clearfield on Monday evening, officials said. One of the involved drivers called 911 and was pursuing the other driver, who was attempting to evade them.

While on the phone with dispatch, the driver continued to update police with their location during the pursuit of the other driver.

The vehicles eventually drove into a neighborhood around 75 N 1000 W in Clearfield. The driver of the vehicle that was fleeing “came to a stop in the middle of the residential roadway,” officials said.

That driver then got out of their vehicle and approached the 911 caller.

“This encounter resulted in a shooting which left the driver of the fleeing vehicle dead,” officials said. “The 911 caller (driver of the second vehicle) was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation at this time.”

The incident caused 1200 West to be closed from 200 North to 300 North, and officials said the roads were expected to be closed for several hours.

Police have not released the identity of either driver, but have said that the driver who died was a male in his 60s and the other driver was a male in his 30s.

Investigators from the Clearfield Police Department responded to the scene and planned to be there for several hours.

Those who have witnessed the hit and run and the “resulting road rage incident” have been asked to call Layton Dispatch at 801-497-8300 with any information.

