A two-vehicle crash on State Route 14 in Yates County has resulted in the death of one individual, according to New York State Police.

According to troopers, the crash involved a 2017 Chevy Equinox traveling southbound, which collided head-on with a 2010 GMC Sierra traveling northbound. The operator of the Chevy, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercy Flight transported the 22-year-old female operator of the GMC to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries, troopers said.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

The crash occurred in the town of Starkey on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead after head-on crash in Yates County NY