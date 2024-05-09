One dead in Hamilton crash after report of stolen vehicle

May 9—Hamilton investigators are still working to determine what happened late Wednesday on Ross Avenue when a person was found dead after a vehicle was reportedly stolen and crashed three blocks later.

Hamilton Police Department spokesperson Brian Ungerbuehler said they are awaiting the Butler County Coroner's Office to issue its preliminary findings as officers don't know if the fatal injury was sustained as a result of the crash or an incident during or immediately after the theft of the vehicle.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of the family. An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.

Ungerbuehler said the suspect jumped into the running vehicle in the 500 block of Ross Avenue. The vehicle crashed, striking two utility poles and a fence, which was later described by a 911 caller as a brick barrier or wall, three blocks away in the 200 block of Ross Avenue.

"When officers get to the scene, they find him and immediately start life-saving measures," Ungerbuehler said.

The victim was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

There were three 911 calls made Wednesday evening related to the theft and crash.

James Hall, the owner of the stolen vehicle, said he had no idea who took his SUV. He was at a friend's house in the 500 block of Ross Avenue. He said he started his car and "went to go say goodbye to my friend and this (person) jumped in and stole it. I had my back turned to it."

A witness to the theft said he and others "heard them swerving" down Ross Avenue after stealing the car and before the vehicle wrecked.

A 911 caller in the 200 block of Ross Avenue said there were others in the vehicle at the time of the crash and they "took off running," uncertain in which direction.

The investigation shut down the road for hours, and investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning.