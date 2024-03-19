One dead in Halfway shooting; suspect in custody

A suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with a reported homicide in Halfway, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said..

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Public Information Officer Sgt. Carly Hose, deputies responded to the 17400 block of Maple Leaf Court at about 1:25 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. Inside a residence, they found an adult male who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement searched the surrounding areas and found the suspect about 30 minutes later in the 1000 block of Noland Drive. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The sheriff's office has not released the identities the victim or the suspect.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hagerstown Police Department and the Maryland State Police. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Lane on Halfway Boulevard to be closed indefinitely, starting March 18

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Sheriff's office take homicide suspect into custody