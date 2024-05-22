One dead following Tuesday assault at Lake Andes motel

May 22—LAKE ANDES, S.D. — One person is dead following a Tuesday incident at a motel in Lake Andes, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Randy Thaler said in a statement on Wednesday, May 22 that one individual died and and another person was the victim of an aggravated assault at the Landing Strip Motel in Lake Andes.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of families, Thaler said. The sheriff said his office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death as suspicious.

The motel is at the intersection of U.S. Highways 281 and 18 and South Dakota Highway 50. Lake Andes is located about 70 miles southwest of Mitchell.