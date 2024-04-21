One dead following shooting in Rochester; investigation underway

One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday on Day Place in Rochester.

Rochester police said officers responded to a report of gunfire around 2:15 am. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Rochester Police Capt. Ryan Tauriello.

Despite efforts to save him, the man died at Strong Memorial Hospital, Tauriello said.

The identity of the man has not been released.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead following shooting on Day Place in Rochester NY