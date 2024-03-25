One dead after fiery accident on southbound I-5 in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — One person is dead after a fiery accident on I-5 in Chula Vista Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). Traffic was diverted off the highway for a few hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Calls for the one-car accident went out around 5 p.m. Sunday, CHP reports. When first responders arrived on the scene, a BMW was on its roof and on fire.

The CHP traffic log reports the occupant of the BMW was given CPR on the scene, and later updated that the accident was a fatality. No other information was immediately available. FOX 5/KUSI has reached out to authorities for more information.

Caltrans posted on X at 6 p.m. that all lanes of SB I-5, just north of Main, were blocked after the accident, with traffic being diverted onto Palomar Street. Caltrans reports all lanes reopened to traffic as of 7:20 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

