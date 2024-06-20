One dead in Federal Way crash involving semi, car

One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Federal Way Thursday morning.

It happened on northbound Interstate 5 near South 288th Street.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at around 10:15 a.m.

The semi-truck was parked on the shoulder at the time of the crash, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Johnson said drivers should expect the right lane to be blocked for some time while troopers investigate.