One dead in fatal motorcycle crash near Bonilla

Jun. 9—BONILLA, S.D. — A 66-year-old man died Friday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Bonilla, S.D.

Preliminary crash information indicates the man was driving a 2022 Indian motorcycle southbound on US 218 when he veered onto the shoulder and lost control. His motorcycle entered the west ditch.

He was transported to a regional medical center where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending family notification.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.