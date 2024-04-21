One dead after fatal Lycoming County fire

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY— One woman is dead after a fatal fire in Lycoming County on Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say crews from Unityville, Millville, and Lairdsville responded to the 4000 block of State Route 239 just after 9:30 A.M for a reported structure fire.

When on scene, first responder believed the the occupant of the house was still inside, but were unable to access the residence immediately because of the quick-spreading fire and living conditions, according to the report.

State police say 76-year-old Shirley Puderbaugh was found deceased inside the residence.

PA State Police Fire Marshals could not determine the cause of the fire, but it is believed that a wood stove may have contributed to it.

