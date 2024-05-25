One dead after a fatal DUI crash in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say one person is dead after a fatal crash Friday evening involving alcohol.

36-year-old Trevor Hunsicker died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest due to traumatic injuries during the crash.

According to a PSP release, a crash involving two vehicles occurred just before 6:00 p.m. on the 400 block of Ashtown Road in Mahoning Township.

Troopers say that the Hunsicker was, traveling west, when he lost control of the vehicle while speeding, and crossed into the other lane colliding head on with the other vehicle traveling east.

Homicide investigation underway in Monroe County

Both occupants of Hunsicker and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash, according to officials.

According to the release, Hunsicker was transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The condition of the three other people involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

Mahoning Valley Fire Company and EMS, Lehighton EMS, and All Points Towing assisted PSP on scene.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.