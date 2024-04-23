One dead after fatal crash between car, UTV in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — One man died after a fatal crash between a car and a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, in Richfield on Monday, according to Richfield City Police.

According to a social media post from the police department, police first received calls of an accident after 4 p.m. on Monday. Initial reports said the crash was between a car and a UTV and one person was ejected.

The man who was ejected was taken to the Sevier Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not disclose which vehicle he was ejected from.

Police said occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with “suspected minor injuries.”

Officials said the accident was reported on South Main Street in Richfield. In addition to Richfield City Police, several other agencies responded, including Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and EMS.

Richfield Police said the investigation has been turned over to the Utah Highway Patrol.

There is no further information at this time.

