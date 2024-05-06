One dead in early morning shooting after disturbance in parking lot, Wichita police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead early Monday morning in east Wichita.

Authorities told media at the shooting scene that a possible disturbance in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop convenience store in the 2800 block of East Douglas preceded the gunfire. The victim was in a car at the time.

The car then rolled across the street, where it crashed into a building.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Andrew Ford said officers “heard gunshots in the area” and found the vehicle with the victim inside.

“The shooting does not appear to be random,” Ford said by email. He did not say why investigators think that.

“Investigators are working to collect evidence and speak to witnesses,” he wrote.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released Monday. Police were searching for a suspect or suspects.

Ford encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call police investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.