One dead after early morning shooting in Chesapeake

One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Chesapeake, according to police.

Authorities responded to reports of gunshots in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive, a residential area near Stalham Road, around 3:29 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Police said they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was performed and the man was transferred to a local hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police have not named the victim and are still notifying his family, said spokesperson Leo Kosinski. They also do not have any information on a suspect at this time. Police said they are actively investigating the shooting.

Chesapeake police ask anyone with information about the shooting to submit tips to www.p3tips.com.

