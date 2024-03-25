One dead after driving into river in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – A person is dead after seemingly driving their vehicle into the river at Randlett Park in Anadarko Saturday afternoon.

Anadarko Fire posted on Facebook that they responded to a report of a vehicle in the water at the park dam with a person inside.

A viewer on scene Saturday told KFOR they witnessed the person drive and then get stuck in the water. They also saw EMS and others praying on the banks of the river while rescuers attempted to save them.

However, after an attempt of rescue from several first responders and officers they were unable to pull the person out alive, per officials.

Anadarko Fire posted, “Although we did not achieve the desired outcome, I want to speak about the multi-agency response efforts. I am extremely proud of the Anadarko Fire-EMS and the Anadarko Police personnel who initially responded. Each went into full life-saving efforts and did not give up during a very difficult situation. Unfortunately, as time went on it became clear that they had done all they could do with the resources available. I am also proud to have witnessed Anadarko Fire-EMS, Anadarko Police Department, Caddo County Sheriff Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Officers, Caddo County District 2 Commissioner and employees, Anadarko Emergency Manager, Anadarko Park Employees, and Never Scared Wrecker Service all working together without hesitation to accomplish the recovery efforts. Once again I am proud to be in a rural community where people care about others.”

One dead after vehicle goes into river at Randlett Park. {Viewer}

They ended the post with a statement saying their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim of this tragic accident.

As of Sunday, there is no word on an identity.

