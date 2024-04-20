One dead after driver crashes into unoccupied patrol car in Kane County chase

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a car chase ended in a crash with an unoccupied patrol car in Kane County on Saturday, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

Police began the pursuit in Iron County, according to DPS. The chase continued to Highway 89 in Kane County, involving officers from multiple agencies.

During the chase, police successfully used tire spikes on the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 89 and SR-14.

The suspect reportedly continued driving south on Highway 89, where a Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy had pulled to the side of the road to deploy another set of spikes.

The driver then crashed into the deputy’s unoccupied vehicle, according to DPS.

That individual died at the scene of the crash, officials said. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Iron, Garfield, Beaver and Kane County Protocol Team.

No further information is currently available.

