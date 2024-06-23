One dead and a dozen injured in attacks on Kharkiv in Ukraine

Ukrainian rescuers stands at the site of a glide bomb attack on a residential building at the crossroads of Yuri Gagarin Avenue, amid the Russian invasion. Nicolas Cleuet/Le Pictorium via ZUMA Press/dpa

At least one person has been killed and around a dozen injured by Russian shelling with glide bombs in the city of Kharkiv in north-east Ukraine.

Two of the injured were minors, Kharkiv's military governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Telegram on Sunday. The deceased is said to be a 73-year-old man.

According to Syniehubov, there were three strikes in several densely populated neighbourhoods. The damage was extensive, with several tower blocks severely damaged, he said.

Kharkiv is one of the cities in Ukraine hardest hit by Russian shelling. The city, which is located near the border, was the target of a heavy bomb attack just the evening before, killing several people and injuring 50 more.

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a glide bomb attack on a residential building at the crossroads of Yuri Gagarin Avenue, amid the Russian invasion. Nicolas Cleuet/Le Pictorium via ZUMA Press/dpa