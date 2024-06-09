One dead in crash on southbound Highway 242 early Sunday

(BCN) — One person died in a crash on southbound Highway 242 south of Clayton Road in Concord early Sunday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

A burgundy Tesla Model 3 was traveling southbound on Highway 242 south of Clayton Road in the left lane around 5:22 a.m. when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway, according to Dan Gilmore, public information officer for Contra Costa CHP.

Objects ablaze in San Francisco streets in sideshow–VIDEO

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the Tesla driver was not injured, the CHP said.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.