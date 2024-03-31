One dead after crash near 27th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo, — One person and a puppy have died after a crash near East 27th St. and Prospect on Saturday afternoon.

Investigations revealed that a black GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on East 27th Street at a very high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, shearing off a large wooden utility pole and striking large metal utility pole.

The vehicle burst into flames after impact with the metal pole. As the vehicle exploded, debris struck and damaged three other vehicles that were stopped at the red traffic signal, facing west on East 27th at Prospect

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A puppy that was inside the vehicle was ejected out and pronounced dead at the scene.

Power was lost in the area and Evergy was on the scene working to restore the power.

