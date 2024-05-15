Two dead after crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two people are dead after a crash in Marshall County Wednesday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

The two-vehicle crash took place near Marianna Road and South Red Banks Road. The victims have yet to be identified, but the MCSD says they were both in their 70s.

This is a joint investigation between the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

No additional information is available at this time.

