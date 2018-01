WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One person has died and another person has been seriously injured in a crash in Virginia between a truck and a train carrying Republican lawmakers, the White House said on Wednesday.

"There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

