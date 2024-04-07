One dead in crash on I-71 in north Columbus
One person has died after crashing on Interstate 71 southbound in north Columbus Saturday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3U4Od5R
One person has died after crashing on Interstate 71 southbound in north Columbus Saturday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3U4Od5R
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
Time to deliver for the little investor, Big Bob.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?
Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows. It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now.
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
Mahbod Moghadam, the controversial, never-boring co-founder of Genius and Everipedia, as well as an angel investor, passed away last month at age 41 owing to “complications from a recurring brain tumor,” according to a post attributed to his family and published on Genius. The startup world appears to have caught wind of his passing just this weekend, with numerous tributes springing up on the X platform, including by former TechCrunch writer-turned-investor Josh Constine, who once interviewed Moghadam and his founders at Genius when the company was still in its relative infancy and called Rap Genius.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before exiting after four innings.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
"I don’t think either of us expected for the chemistry to penetrate real life," Mancuso told Yahoo Entertainment.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket is a remarkable example of timeless style and unbeatable warmth
Charlotte, Brooklyn and Washington — as well as other possible sleeper teams — are expected to be the main drivers of the market, with unexpected playoff ramifications always looming.
A Chinese paper claims GM is in talks with CATL to license LFP battery tech as Ford has done, the batteries to be built in a factory in the U.S. or Mexico.
Cherlynn and Devindra chat with 404 Media co-founder Jason Koebler about his experience moving away from Google and towards Kagi.
Wagon lovers got good news with confirmation that the upcoming 7th-gen BMW M5 sedan will be joined – for the first time in the US – by a Touring variant.
"It took me a long time in Hollywood to get that privilege to create a show and do it exactly like I wanted to," Lakshmi says of her Hulu series "Taste the Nation."
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.