One dead after car rear-ends Greater Naples Fire truck, one firefighter hospitalized

One person is dead after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car rear-ended a Greater Naples Fire truck.

Troopers were called to the scene at Davis Boulevard, near Kings Way, in East Naples, shortly before 10:30 a.m., Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, told the Daily News.

Bueno confirmed the motorist who died was traveling in the car that rear-ended the fire truck.

Tiffany Wood, spokesperson for Greater Naples Fire, said three firefighters were aboard the engine when the car rear-ended them.

Wood said one was evaluated at the hospital, but later released. She added the other two firefighters were doing well.

The westbound lanes on Davis Boulevard remained closed for about two hours, until 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

