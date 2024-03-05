One dead after car hits tree, catches fire Tuesday near Potterville

BENTON TWP. — One person was dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash on East Vermontville Highway near Potterville, police said.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. and prompted police to close the highway between Crockett Road and Ramble Lane, Michigan State Police said in a social media post. The road was reopened around 4 p.m.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. The driver and a dog were trapped inside and died in the crash, officials said.

The name of the person who died was being withheld pending notification to family, and no other details were immediately released.

