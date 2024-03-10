One dead after car crash in Carbon County

LANDSFORD BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Carbon County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a single-car crash occurred Saturday morning in Landsford Borough.

PSP states the passenger of the vehicle died after a car that was traveling north on State Route 209 veered off the road onto the shoulder and struck a tree continuing along the shoulder before striking the guard rail end, overturning the vehicle.

Fire destroys two homes in Schuylkill County

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was. Both occupants had to be extracted from the car, officials note.

The passenger succumbed to his injuries due to multiple blunt-forced injuries around 3:00 a.m. in the hospital, PSP notes.

During the investigation of the scene, officials say the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

State police said the road had to be shut down for six hours while officials investigated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.