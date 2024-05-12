One dead in Butler, Missouri motorcycle crash: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday night in Butler, Missouri.

According to police reports, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. west of Highway 52 near the Interstate 49 southbound ramp, and it is the 25th fatal crash that MSHP’s Troop A has reported this year.

MSHP said a 2016 Kia Rio headed southbound on the Interstate 49 exit ramp stopped to turn eastbound onto Highway 52. At that time, a 2006 Harley Davidson traveling westbound on Highway 52 skidded and struck the Kia.

According to the crash report, the driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Nickolas Alkire, was pronounced dead by ambulance at 8:38 p.m.

The driver of the Kia was reported to have minor injuries.

