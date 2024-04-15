One dead after Broussard shooting, suspect charged with second degree murder
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– One woman died after a shooting in the 200 block of Longleaf Drive in Broussard.
Authorities responded to the incident around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, and once they arrived, officers discovered that 39-year-old April Rollins was shot. She was brought to a hospital, then later pronounced dead, according to the Broussard Police Department.
The suspect, 44-year-old Ronnie Simon, surrendered to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and was charged with second degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation. Those with information on this shooting are advised to call BPD at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.
