One dead after ATV-truck crash in Morrison County

May 13—MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash one mile east of Upsala in Elmdale Township on Sunday, May 12, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle driven by Terry Theis, 55, of Bowlus, was struck by an east-bound truck driven by Samatha Robideaux, 30, also of Bowlus, at the intersection of 30th Street and 60th Avenue at approximately 1:21 p.m.

Theis went through a stop sign at the intersection and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Robideaux was not injured.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team, Life Link and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

"With warmer weather upon us, there is increased traffic on our roadways, especially with the influx of recreational vehicles and motorcycles. Just a reminder to exercise caution, stay alert, avoid distractions, avoid driving under the influence and follow the speed limit and all traffic laws," the sheriff's office said in a release. "Safety needs to be everyone's top priority."