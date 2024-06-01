One dead in ATV crash

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– A Troy man is dead after an ATV crash near Luverne Friday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 41-year-old Elvis Bowles was killed when the 2022 CFORCE ATV he was riding ran off the road and hit an embankment, throwing him off.

Bowles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, on Athens Church Road near Golden Road, approximately four miles east of Luverne.

The crash is under investigation by the ALEA Highway Patrol Division.

