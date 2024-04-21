One dead, another wounded in overnight shooting at Arlington club, police say

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting early Sunday outside a gentleman’s club, Arlington police said.

Police are investigating whether the accused shooter used self-defense.

Officers were sent to the 2700 block of Majesty Drive in Arlington, south of Interestate 30 and east of Texas 360, around 1:13 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, according to a news release from Arlington police. There, they found a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man lying on the ground.

The 30-year-old was dead at the scene and the 40-year-old was wounded and is expected to survive, according to police. The suspected shooter remained at the scene and was detained by officers.

A gun was found near the 40-year-old.

Officers found the man who shot the other two men knew at least one of them, according to the release. After speaking with witnesses, investigators believe the 40-year-old victim knew the suspect and had previous conflicts with him. As the two were arguing in the parking lot outside the club, a third man got involved.

Shortly after, shots were fired, police wrote in the release.

Based on witness accounts and where the firearm was found, investigators “have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting was done in self-defense,” according to the release.

Arlington police spoke with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and no charges have yet been filed. He was not arrested.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.