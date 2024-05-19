One dead, another hurt after overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Champaign early Sunday morning.

Police arrived just before 2 a.m. at a business parking lot near the intersection North Mattis and Bradley Avenues. There, they found evidence of gunfire but no witnesses in the area. Meanwhile, two victims — both men from Rantoul — were taken to Urbana’s Carle Foundation Hospital via personal vehicles. Officers made their way there to find out more information.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in his leg and is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital. The 24-year-old victim, identified as Jawon E. Brown, sustained several gunshot wounds. Champaign Police said that included one in his torso that was life-threatening.

Brown died at 2:40 a.m. in the hospital’s Emergency Department, the Champaign County Coroner said.

A police investigation suggests that there was a gathering at the scene near Mattis Ave. when yet-unknown suspects started shooting guns. The two victims and a car were hit, then everyone left the area.

Officers are still looking for witnesses and surveillance footage from nearby residents or businesses. Those who may have video or further information related to this incident are encouraged to reach out to the Champaign Police Department by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made to share information privately.

Tipsters can also give details completely anonymously through Crime Stoppers. $5,000 will be given for Crime Stoppers tips that lead to a homicide arrest, $2,500 for a felony firearm arrest, and $1,000 for any other arrests. Just call 217-373-8477, submit online at 373tips.com, or submit through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Coroner Stephen Thuney said an autopsy for Brown is scheduled for next week. In the meantime, the Coroner’s Office and Champaign Police Department continue to investigate the incident.

