One dead, another in custody from Mifflin County homicide, Troopers say

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A homicide investigation in Mifflin County is underway after State Police say one person was fatally shot, and another is in custody.

The deadly shooting happened along Snook Road in Decatur Township around 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, State Police in Lewistown said in a news release.

A 64-year-old woman was shot and killed, and a 76-year-old man was arrested, according to the release. Troopers did not release their identities.

Troopers are still investigating.

