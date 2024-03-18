One dead and another critically wounded in broad daylight weekend shooting in Columbus

One woman is dead following a shooting on Schaul Street Saturday in Columbus, according to authorities.

Columbus police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., Saturday, in the 2500 block of Schaul Street.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Shantavia Walden, 32.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:10 p.m. after being shot, according to Bryan.

Bryan said a second victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The identify of that person was not available.

It was not clear how many homicides have occurred in Columbus so far in 2024. Columbus had 57 homicides in 2023, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s count.