One dead, another in critical condition after stabbing at Town Common in Northbridge

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a stabbing at the Town Common in Northbridge.

On Friday night around 9:25 p.m., officers were called to the town common in the Whitinsville section of Northbridge for reports of a stabbing.

According to police, upon arrival at the “chaotic scene,” they found two people suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to UMass Memorial Hospital where one male victim died from their injuries and the other is in critical condition.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

A male juvenile is in custody in connection with the incident and according to the DA, the parties were known to each other.

The juvenile is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and charges may be upgraded.

He will be arraigned in Worcester on Monday.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

