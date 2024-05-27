One dead, 6 injured following overnight shooting near River Front Dr.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department responded to a shooting that took place on the 300 block of River Front Dr. around 2:50 a.m.

Police officials say 6 people in total were shot and a 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials say at least one person is in critical condition. The shooting victims that were identified have ages ranging from 15-20 years old.

Police presence near Lansing Shuffle (WLNS)

Police say no arrests have been made and they believe this to be an isolated incident.

This is an open investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are actively on the scene working to figure out what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at

(517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message

through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

