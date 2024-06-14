One dead in I-5 crash in Fife involving semi-truck

One person was killed in a crash involving several vehicles, including a semi-truck, on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted on X about the crash just north of Wapato Way at 4:42 a.m. Friday.

As of 5:50 a.m., the two left lanes were open, but WSDOT said drivers should expect extended lane closures during the investigation.

Troopers are on scene with this multi-vehicle collision including a semi. I’m saddened to announce that one person has died as a result of the crash.



Some lanes are still open, but expect delays in the area during our investigation. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) June 14, 2024




