One dead in I-5 crash in Fife involving semi-truck

KIRO 7 News Staff
One person was killed in a crash involving several vehicles, including a semi-truck, on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted on X about the crash just north of Wapato Way at 4:42 a.m. Friday.

As of 5:50 a.m., the two left lanes were open, but WSDOT said drivers should expect extended lane closures during the investigation.